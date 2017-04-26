Woman gives birth to baby at Nebraska zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OMAHA, Neb. -- A trip to the zoo turned into an experience one family won't soon forget.

Kymica Hubbard says she was at the zoo with her husband and mother when they welcomed their newborn baby into the world.

She started having contractions and told her husband they should get to the hospital.

"I was halfway up the hill when my water broke. I started shouting, 'her head, her head!'" Kymica said.

At first, her husband Justin thought she was exaggerating.

Moments later, they realized it was time, but it was too late for them to get to the hospital, so he helped her give birth at the zoo instead.

"It was a crazy experience. I mean, I wouldn't trade it for the world," Justin said.

Baby Drea Hubbard is doing great, weighing 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Her nickname? Pooh-bear.