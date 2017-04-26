× White Sox Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Kansas City

*Over the last two seasons, the Kansas City Royals have played far better at home (13-6) in the month of April than they have away from Kauffman Stadium (6-18).

*The Royals are 39-20 versus the Chicago White Sox since 2014. No AL team has more wins against a single opponent over that time span.

*The Sox have a tough time against right-handed pitching, hitting just .209, 2nd-lowest in MLB.

*Among AL pitchers who have worked at least 15.0 innings, Karns’ 6.35 mark is tied for the fifth-highest ERA. Jose Quintana has the eighth highest at 6.17 – nearly three runs higher than his 2016 figure.

*Avisail Garcia has been especially formidable this year when he’s hit with men on base. All of his seven of his extra-base hits have come with men on.