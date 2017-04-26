Video shows unarmed Michigan kids held at gunpoint by police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The mayor of Grand Rapids, Michigan, is asking the police department to review how it responds to incidents involving minors after controversial video was released showing an officer drawing his gun on five black youths.

The incident happened March 24th, after reports that a teen was carrying a gun.

The body cam of an officer shows him pull over and point his weapon at the 10 to 12 year old boys as he shouts at them to get on the ground. The boys complied and were found to be unarmed. They were on their way home after playing basketball at a nearby park.

At least one mother arrived on the scene, upset that the officer had aimed his gun at the boys so quickly. She is seen on the video talking animatedly at officers.

The video was released after a local TV station made a freedom of information request.

The police chief says guns have been recovered from half a dozen juveniles in the area this year. He says the officers acted within protocol in the incident.