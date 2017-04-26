Teen sexually assaulted on bus in Logan Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a girl on a bus in the Logan Square neighborhood Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 2400 block of North Milwaukee Ave around 9:40 a.m.

Police say he walked up to the girl on board the bus and sexually assaulted her. Then he jumped off the bus and fled westbound on Milwaukee.

The 14-year-old girl was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

There is not yet much of a description of the offender. The only details are he is a Hispanic man between 50 and 60 years old.

Area North Detectives are investigating.