A high school student in Florida is getting attention across the country for her prom dress.

Senior Jadyn Duguyd painted her prom dress to look like Edvard Munch’s “The Scream” and even painted her date’s tie to match!

Jadyn bought the dress for just 40 dollars at a thrift shop. Then she spent about 20 hours painting her masterpiece.

Last year, she painted Van Gogh’s Starry Night on her dress.

Jadyn is thinking of selling her dress on Ebay.