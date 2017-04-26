Starbucks Roastery coming to Chicago’s Magnificent Mile in 2019

CHICAGO — A Starbucks Reserve Roastery showplace will move into the current Crate & Barrel building at Michigan Avenue and Erie Street in 2019.

This will be the company’s third Roastery location in the U.S. following Seattle, which U.S., which opened in December 2014, and New York City, which is on track to open in 2018. There are also Roastery showplaces planned for Shanghai, Milan and Tokyo.

Here’s how the Chicago Roastery is described in the news release:

“The new Chicago Roastery will be a fully sensorial coffee environment dedicated to roasting, brewing and packaging its rare, small-batch Starbucks Reserve coffees from around the world. Tailored to the Chicago customer, the interactive four-story, 43,000-square-foot space will also be designed to bring coffee craft to life by offering multiple brewing methods, specialty Reserve beverages and mixology.”