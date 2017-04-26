Ride the ‘Cubster!’ Cedar Point makes good on World Series bet

Some would say watching the Cubs in the World Series was like riding an emotional roller coaster. Now, thanks to their victory, there’s an actual roller coaster to ride in their honor.

Way back last fall, just as the Cubs were about to face the Cleveland Indians in Game 1, Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio and Six Flags Great America in Gurnee made a World Series wager.

The losing team’s home park had to rename a signature attraction in honor of the winning team.

Now, Cedar Point is paying up with the Top Thrill Cubster.

The 120 mph, 420-foot-tall “strata-coaster,” is usually known as the “Top Thrill Dragster.”

But a bet is a bet and next weekend when Cedar Point opens for the season, The Cubster shall rise.

The park said in a statement

In addition to the ride’s entrance sign changing over to the new look, each of Top Thrill Cubster’s sleek, drag-racing trains will reluctantly feature the new logo.

But the winning – and better – name will only last May 6th and 7th. And then the original name will return.

If you do get a chance to go, Cedar Point will make it worth your while saying:

Guests riding Top Thrill Cubster can also take home a souvenir on-ride photo, complete with special graphics to commemorate the once-in-a-lifetime experience. Special tee shirts will also be available for guests to proudly display this terrible turn of events.

Part of the bet was also to have employees of the losing park sing a song in honor of the champions. You can watch the Cedar Point people hilariously and begrudgingly sing Go Cubs Go in the video below.