Breaking: 1-year-old found dead in Will County

WILL COUNTY, Ill. – The body of a one-year-old Semaj Crosby has been found. Will County authorities sent the following press release:

“On Wednesday 4/26/17 at approximately 11:00PM, the Will County Sheriff’s Office along with the FBI gained consent to search the residence of 309 Louis Rd. Joliet with the assistance of the attorney the family had obtained. At approximately 12:00AM the deceased body of Semaj Crosby was located inside the residence.

At the time of this release, the Will County Coroner’s office has pronounced Semaj Crosby deceased and an autopsy will be scheduled for later today to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is still ongoing.

There will be a press conference scheduled for later this morning.”

