FBI now helping in search for 1-year-old missing without a trace

WILL COUNTY, Ill. – The search for a missing 1-year-old girl in Joliet Township continues.

The FBI is now aiding in the search.

1-year-old Semaj Crosby was last seen yesterday afternoon on Luana Road and Richards Street in Joliet Township.

Crosby was wearing dark blue jeans, a grey long-sleeve shirt with a cat face on it and white beads in her hair. She was not wearing shoes.

Police say she was playing with a group of kids while a relative was repairing a car.

Will County Sheriff says the family has cooperated with authorities.

Will Co Sheriff's office just pulled a # of cars in front of the Joliet Township missing girl's home. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/YIPNZOZdtm — Erik Runge (@WGNErik) April 26, 2017

Search crews spent Tuesday night and the majority of Wednesday trying to find the girl. Around one hundred volunteers are also helping. Officials say there has been no trace of the girl.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Will County Sheriff’s office at (815) 727-8575 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.