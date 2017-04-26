Midday Fix: Robert Mondavi Winery winemaker Joe Harden

Joe Harden, winemaker

Robert Mondavi Winery

www.robertmondaviwinery.com

Pairing Suggestions:

Fume Blanc & Spring Salad:

Fume Blanc’s lively palate (acid profile) and grassy notes are great with spring salads to go (think: fennel and orange salad, grilled pasta and veggie salad, etc.)

Pinot Noir & Spicy Tuna Roll:

Because tuna is a slightly fattier fish it can handle a wine with a little more body like a Napa Valley Pinot Noir. This wine’s fruity flavors, spice and savory notes and a great silky palate balance the fatty fish and the roll’s spicy flavors.

Chardonnay and Indian Chicken Curry (Yellow):

The mild curry flavors and creamy notes are a good match with chardonnay’s fruity flavors and delicate, refreshing palate.

Cabernet Sauvignon and a Meat Lover’s Pizza:

Pizza is a Chicago favorite. Choose one with meatballs, sausage and more as a great match up with the dense, fruity and concentrated dark fruit flavors of Cabernet Sauvignon.

Maestro Red Blend and a Juicy Hamburger:

A juicy take out burger (or, one off the grill) deserves a juicy wine companion. This Bordeaux Style Napa Valley red blend marries Cab, Cab Franc, Merlot and Petit Verdot grapes to get a fruity and mouth filling wine that stands well alongside a meaty burger.