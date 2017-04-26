Midday Fix: Chicken tortilla soup, prepared by Jane McKay, the zen of slow cooking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jane McKay

the zen of slow cooking

www.thezenofslowcooking.com

The zen of slow cooking Slow Cooker Spice Blends available in Whole Foods Markets, Paulina Meat Market, Sunset Foods, Peapod.

They just were awarded a 2017 SOFI Award (Specialty Outstanding Food Innovation) and they provide employment for adults with developmental disabilities.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Ingredients:

1 Tbs olive oil

1 cup / 1 small onion, diced

1 cup / 1 small red bell pepper, diced

1 Southwest Fiesta blend

1 1/2 lbs chicken breast, skinless

1 - 14oz can black beans

1 - 14oz can diced tomatoes

2 Tbs tomato paste

1 chipotle chili in adobo, chopped (optional)

4 cups / 32 fl oz chicken broth

1 cup / 8 oz water

Optional Toppings

tortilla chips

cilantro

light sour cream

lime wedge

shredded cheese

avocado

Directions:

Heat the oil in a skillet on a medium heat; sauté the onion and pepper. Transfer the onion mixture to slow cooker. Rub the Southwest Fiesta blend onto the chicken breast; place on top of onion mixture add the black beans, tomatoes, tomato paste, chipotle chili, and chicken broth stir, cover and cook on LOW: 6 hours or HIGH: 3 hours. Shred the chicken breast in the slow cooker using 2 forks.

Notes

Ladle into bowls and top with tortilla strips, cilantro, sour cream, and a squeeze of lime juice

Pairings

a crisp Syrah rosé, iced tea or light Mexican beer