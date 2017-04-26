× Marginal Risk of severe storms across portions of the Chicago-area

The Severe Weather Outlook map prepared by the National Storm Prediction Center has positioned the Chicago area on the northern edge of severe storm potential today into the overnight hours (see dark-green-shaded area on highlighted map depicting a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location). While showers and thunderstorms are possible this morning – mainly west, the best chance of strong to severe storms with damaging winds and possibly large hail here will be later this afternoon into the evening hours, as a cold front approaches and moves through our area from the west.

A Moderate to Enhanced Risk of severe storms looks to be centered over Arkansas and Louisiana and portions of adjacent states with a Slight Risk (yellow-shaded 15% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location) protruding into southern Illinois.