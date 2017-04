Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man's "lucky day" got off to a rough start.

Chicago police arrested Travis Clay last week, even though his shirt read, "This is my lucky shirt."

But that didn't keep officers from seeing his expired plates and reckless driving.

Clay's license was revoked, and he didn't have insurance.

He pleaded guilty to driving on that license, and the state agreed to drop the other charges.

Clay was sentenced to court supervision, so it looks like his luck is coming back.