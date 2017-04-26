Lunchbreak: Chicken tortilla soup, prepared by Jane McKay, the zen of slow cooking

Jane McKay

the zen of slow cooking

www.thezenofslowcooking.com

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Ingredients:

1 Tbs olive oil

1 cup / 1 small onion, diced

1 cup / 1 small red bell pepper, diced

1 Southwest Fiesta blend

1 1/2 lbs chicken breast, skinless

1 – 14oz can black beans

1 – 14oz can diced tomatoes

2 Tbs tomato paste

1 chipotle chili in adobo, chopped (optional)

4 cups / 32 fl oz chicken broth

1 cup / 8 oz water

Optional Toppings

tortilla chips

cilantro

light sour cream

lime wedge

shredded cheese

avocado

Directions:

Heat the oil in a skillet on a medium heat; sauté the onion and pepper. Transfer the onion mixture to slow cooker. Rub the Southwest Fiesta blend onto the chicken breast; place on top of onion mixture add the black beans, tomatoes, tomato paste, chipotle chili, and chicken broth stir, cover and cook on LOW: 6 hours or HIGH: 3 hours. Shred the chicken breast in the slow cooker using 2 forks.

Notes

Ladle into bowls and top with tortilla strips, cilantro, sour cream, and a squeeze of lime juice

Pairings

a crisp Syrah rosé, iced tea or light Mexican beer