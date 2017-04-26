Kindness and caring just as important as reading and math in Miss Wood’s classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Teacher of the Month teaches second grade in far northwest suburban Ingleside. Of course, reading, writing, math and science dominate her lesson plans, but it’s her kindness, caring and show of affection that’s having the most impact.

Miss Wood's personality shines through each day. She puts a heavy emphasis on the importance of self-love and the love and affection for others. It's part of the family-like atmosphere she's created over the past 19 years at Gavin Central Elementary.

In recognition of her extraordinary work, Saint Xavier University awarded Miss Wood with a $1000 check. But it's her students’ admiration that means the world to her.