Court date in Chicago for FBI Most Wanted fugitive

One of the FBIs ten most-wanted fugitives will appear in a Chicago courtroom today.

Fidel Urbina lived in Little Village; but he fled the country 17 years ago after he was identified as a suspect in the 1998 rape and strangulation murder of Gabriela Torres.

He’s also a suspect in the kidnapping and rape of a waitress.

He was arrested in Mexico last September; he spent the last seven months in a federal prison in Mexico City, awaiting extradition back to Chicago.