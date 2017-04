Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Comedian Jeff Altman is best known for appearing more than 40 times on the Late Show with David Letterman. Though known an inspiration to many, he sees himself more as a member of America's comedy club.

Jeff joined WGN Morning News to discuss his career in comedy and a few of his on-screen roles.

You can see Jeff at "Learn 2 Laugh," MacCormac College's annual fundraiser Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Laugh Factory in Lakeview.

Go to www.maccormac.edu for more information.