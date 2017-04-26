Chinese girl survives after being run over twice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

XICHANG CITY -- The little girl you're about to see is OK after what happened to her.

She was able to get up after two cars drove over her.

This surveillance video from China shows the girl running into traffic. She goes right in front of an oncoming car.

The the car keeps going after it hits the girl, and she is crouched down before another car drives over her, too.

That's when her grandmother rushes over.

The girl only suffered minor bruises on her head. Her father says the grandmother was distracted, when the girl ran into the street.