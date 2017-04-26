× Chili peppers and pot brownies calm upset stomachs, study says

If you have an upset stomach, you may want to reach for some chili peppers, or if you have a medical marijuana permit, some brownies laced with pot.

A new study found a chemical in chili peppers plays a role in calming the stomach of lab mice.

Capsaicin, which gives peppers their heat, binds to receptors in the gastrointestinal tract. The combination produces the chemical anandamide. Cannabis also releases anandamide, which has been known to ease inflammation in the esophagus, stomach and pancreas.

More research is needed, but the author of the University of Connecticut study says giving anandamide directly to patients may help with colitis and other disorders of the digestive tract.