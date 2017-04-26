Chicago high schools snatch top five rankings in Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago has the top five schools in this year's U.S. News and World Report ranking of the best high schools in Illinois.

Here they are:

Northside College Prep. Payton College Prep. Jones College Prep. Whitney Young Magnet High School Lane Technical High School

All five are selective enrollment schools, which typically require new students to have high academic credentials.

Suburban schools making the top ten were: