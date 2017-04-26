Chicago high schools snatch top five rankings in Illinois

CHICAGO -- Chicago has the top five schools in this year's U.S. News and World Report ranking of the best high schools in Illinois.
Here they are:
- Northside College Prep.
- Payton College Prep.
- Jones College Prep.
- Whitney Young Magnet High School
- Lane Technical High School
All five are selective enrollment schools, which typically require new students to have high academic credentials.
Suburban schools making the top ten were:
- Adlai E. Stevenson
- Hinsdale Central
- Prospect High School