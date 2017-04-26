Chicago area to see several days of rain
-
Thunderstorm Watch issued until 10 p.m.
-
February warm spell continues to break records
-
Severe storms overnight cause crashes, delays across area roads
-
Area sees heaviest rain in 18 months
-
High probability of thunderstorms across the Chicago area overnight
-
-
Chicago area could see its first snow in 76 days
-
Fog causing delays at airports; Advisory issued
-
Dense fog will be a problem across the Chicago area tonight/Tuesday morning
-
Chicago getting 1st significant snowfall since December
-
Chicagoans enjoy unseasonably warm February temperatures
-
-
Mild weather to follow snowy days
-
Limited risk of severe thunderstorms mainly tonight in the Chicago area
-
Lake-effect snow hits Chicago area