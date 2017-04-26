Atmosphere swings into decidedly cooler, much wetter mode here; next 9 days to post temp deficits; weekend storm lifting out of Texas means wind, rain and thunder starting Sat. night
-
Seasonably mild damp weather continues into mid-week
-
WATCH: 37th Annual Fermilab/WGN Tornado & Severe Storms Seminar
-
Tom Skilling previews the 37th Annual Tornado and Severe Weather Seminar at Fermilab
-
Chicago’s snow drought sets new record; high in the 70s expected today
-
Two rainy spells here this week
-
-
Freezing rain, sleet makes for slick commute in parts of Chicago Monday
-
Storm reports from this afternoon’s storms
-
70 degree day part of wild temperature roller coaster
-
Lake-effect snow hits Chicago area
-
Chicago area poised on northern edge of severe thunderstorm risk later tonight/Tuesday morning
-
-
January to finish as Chicago’s second cloudiest
-
January’s lackluster snow is one for the books
-
Risk of severe storms this evening/overnight across the Chicago area