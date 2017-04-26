83-year-old arrested in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist
HANOVER PARK, Ill. — An 83-year-old driver is now facing charges for a deadly hit and run crash in Hanover Park.
Police say Ramon Barajas crashed into a woman on a motorcycle Monday at Army Trail and County Farm roads.
30-year-old Christina Jankowski was killed in the crash.
Police say Barajas left the scene.
His bond has been set at 50 thousand dollars.
His lawyer says Barajas has a number of health problems and suffers from dementia.
41.999472 -88.145073