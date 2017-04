× 1 dead in a Level 2 HazMat on Southeast Side

CHICAGO — A Level II Hazmat has been called for an unknown odor in the 1200 block of east 53rd and Blackstone in Hyde Park.

0504: Level 2 Haz-mat at 1209 E 53rd. 3 story building. CFD investigating Oder from inside building. Residents being evacuated. No injuries — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 26, 2017

The Chicago Fire Department reported to calls of an odor at the building. Everyone was thought to be evacuated but upon investigating, CFD discovered an unresponsive 25-year-old male in the building.

This has now become a death investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.