Woman on motorcycle killed in Hanover Park hit-and-run

HANOVE PARK, Ill. -- Police are searching for the vehicle and driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle.

It happened in Hanover Park at about 8:20 p.m. Monday near Army Trail and County Farm Road.

Motorcyclist Christina Jankowski, 30, of Elmhurst, Ill., was pronounced dead the scene.

Witnesses tell police the motorcycle was struck by a tan or gold sedan, possibly a Mercury, being driven by a man possibly wearing a baseball cap. The car fled the scene after the crash, proceeding southbound on Country Farm Road.

The car should have damage to the front passenger side and possibly a broken passenger side window.

The investigation is on-going. If you have any information, contact the Hanover Park police at 630-823-5521.