Woman assaulted on Illinois Prairie Path, sketch released

WHEATON, Ill. -- A woman was confronted while walking on the Illinois Prairie Path, in unincorporated Wheaton.

The woman says a man man grabbed her from behind Monday morning, between County Farm Road and Pleasant Hill Road.

She was able to break free. She wasn't hurt.

The man took off running toward the intersection of Peter Road and Churchill Road.

The man is described as white, 20s, medium muscular build, unshaven, and he wore sunglasses, a red cutoff t-shirt, black pants, and a black backwards baseball cap. Police released a sketch of him based on the woman's description.

If you have any information, contact the DuPage Sheriff's Office at (630) 407-2400.