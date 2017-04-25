× WGN-TV & CLTV TO PREMIERE NEW ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE SHOW “S.E.E. CHICAGO”

CHICAGO, April 25, 2017 – Chicago has a new TV show to call its very own. On Sunday, April 30 at 10:30pm CT, WGN-TV and WGNTV.com will premiere S.E.E. Chicago, a weekly half-hour entertainment show from the folks who brought you the award-winning Chicago’s Best series, now in its 7th season. Hosted by Dawn Jackson Blatner, S.E.E. Chicago will cover the best Shopping, Entertainment and Events in the city and suburbs. Each week, Dawn will help Chicagoans rediscover their city and showcase the best things to do outside their own neighborhood. Beyond the program, viewers will be able to follow Dawn or get ideas by following the show on Instagram. If viewers have a suggestion, they will be able to let Dawn know about their favorite go-to spot in Chicago.

S.E.E. Chicago will air Sunday nights at 10:30pm CT on WGN-TV and WGNTV.com (right after Chicago’s Best at 10pm CT). Weekly encores of the program will air the following Saturday at 4:30pm CT on WGN-TV, with multiple runs on CLTV. Click here to view a clip of the show. Chicago’s Best and S.E.E. Chicago are produced by Oak Brook Productions.

WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station, and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News and Live apps. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com