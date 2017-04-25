Student stabbed at Kenosha high school
KENOSHA, Wis. — Authorities say a student has been seriously wounded in a stabbing at a Kenosha high school.
Police say a resource officer at Bradford High intervened and immediately arrested another student for the stabbing Tuesday morning. A weapon was recovered.
The school was locked down for a time, but officials say there’s no further threat to students, staff or the community.
A medical helicopter was called, but was later canceled and the wounded teenager was taken by ambulance to a Kenosha hospital.
The student’s condition was not immediately available.
42.584742 -87.821185