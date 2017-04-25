Still Bulls in 6? Ricky O’Donnell discusses on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - An eighth-seed against a top-seed: Seems like an easy pick, right?

Ricky O'Donnell said no.

For SB Nation's "Blog-A-Bull" website, the writer penned this article about how the Bulls are so frustrating they should fire everyone. Yet his prediction was "Bulls in Six."

That was looking pretty good about a week ago when Fred Hoiberg's team won the first two games in Boston. In typical Bulls' fashion, they fell apart after Rajon Rondo's injury and lost two games at home.

Now the first round series is a Best-of-Three, so does Ricky still stick by his initial prediction for the series?

That's was one of the many questions Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman had for the writer on Monday's Sports Feed. See his responses in the video above or below.