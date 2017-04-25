Samsung releases Galaxy S8 following Note 7 disaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Many were wondering if Samsung could bounce back from the Note 7 disaster. The company is now debuting the Samsung Galaxy S8.

The smartphone was released last week and WGN's Marcus Leshock went to the AT&T store on Michigan Avenue to check it out.

The phone has some notable new and improved features, including the company's biggest display screen yet.

"This [screen] is a real game-changer.... and as an entertainment company, we know that our customers like to watch their movies and T.V. shows on the go," said Samsung spokeswoman Kirstie Scents.

The Galaxy also sports an impressive 12-pixel camera equipped with Snapchat-like filters.

To increase security measures, Samsung added an eye sensor to the back, where users can open their phones by pairing their eyes to the back of the phone in order to unlock it.

Last, the phone still speaks to users via Bixby, the Samsung's own version of Siri.

The Galaxy S8 starts at $750. The company says pre-orders for the device are the best they've ever seen, up 30 percent from last year's models.

So far, no major problems, although some users have reported a red-tint to their screens.

Samsung says they are fixing that with a software update.