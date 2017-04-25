Ryan Glasspiegel discusses the upcoming NFL Draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The talk is heating up as the hours tick down. It's been the same routine whether the selections are held in New York, Chicago or now Philadelphia.

That's the NFL Draft every single year - and finally it's almost here.

Here in Chicago, the anticipation is growing as much as anywhere since the team holds the third pick and the talk of a quarterback selection at that position has heated up.

Just 48 hours removed from the selections, Ryan Glasspiegel of the Big Lead came on Sports Feed to discuss some of the possibilities on Tuesday night. He talked about what the Bears might do along with the other teams with Josh Frydman.

