Risk of severe thunderstorms across the Chicago area increases later Wednesday

The National Storm Prediction Center has the Chicago area in a Marginal to Slight Risk of Severe thunderstorm potential Wednesday afternoon/evening (see yellow/dark-green shaded areas respectively on the highlighted severe weather outlook map). The center of strongest storm activity looks to be in Arkansas into southeastern Missouri (Enhanced Risk tan-shaded area on the highlighted map).

A cold front preceded and accompanied by a band of strong to severe thunderstorms is forecast to cross the Mississippi River and approach Chicago from the west Wednesday afternoon, passing through our area during the evening/overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and downpours will be the primary risk in some of the strongest storms here – although a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. More widespread severe storms will probably occur to our south across central and southern Illinois and farther south in the aforementioned Arkansas-Missouri area.