CHICAGO – No injuries were reported but a home was damaged in a large fire on Chicago’s West Side Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the 2000 block of N Kilpatrick in the city's Belmont-Cragin neighborhood.

Fire on McLean at Kilpatrick - WB Armitage blocked approaching Cicero for response. pic.twitter.com/IdmCW0sqAx — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) April 25, 2017

Crews were on scene battling the blaze during the evening rush. Traffic was delayed in the area.

#CHICAGO: Multiple lines continue to fight the fire on McLean Ave, which is BLOCKED from Cicero to Kilpatrick Ave. pic.twitter.com/y66Vfjt0nf — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) April 25, 2017