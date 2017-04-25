× New community center coming to Gresham, Englewood neighborhoods

A new community center designed to combat violence is coming to one of Chicago’s most violence areas.

Community leaders announced Tuesday the center will be housed in an old bank at 7919 S. Ashland Ave. in the Gresham neighborhood.

The center will offer programs that address financial literacy, credit development, real estate, job training and entrepreneurship.

Chicago police officers will teach workshops on knowing your rights with police.

Most programs will target people 12 to 24 years old – those most prone to violence.

The building will also serve as a safe zone for people looking for help.

Activist Ja’Mal Green, who is spearheading the the project, says about $700,000 will be needed to renovate the building.

Actress Patricia Heaton has donated $10,000 to the cause.