Nation’s mid-section in for a real soaking the next 5 days from two wet spring storms—the first a severe weather threat late Wednesday/Wed. night; projected rains through Sunday: 3-5”
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued
Chicago getting 1st significant snowfall since December
Storms will open and close first week of spring
Showers, thunderstorms expected across the Chicago area Saturday into Sunday
3 storm chasers killed while chasing tornado
Tornado damage in Marseilles Illinois- multiple severe weather reports across north central Illinois.
Cold snap wanes following weekend deep freeze
Freezing rain could hit morning commute
Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms south and east of Chicago this afternoon
Spring rains to visit the area in coming days
More storm reports- 95 mph gust at Michigan City
Update: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Livingston County expired at 5:15PM CDT
On February 17, Chicago’s 67-degree high broke the record of 62 set back in 1880. Where was the official thermometer located then?