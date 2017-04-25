Matt Lindner joins Sports Feed on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Things are going as people expected with the baseball teams in town. But when it comes to the basketball and hockey team, that's a different story.

The Cubs have started off the season well while the White Sox have endured the ups and downs expected for a rebuilding.

Meanwhile the Blackhawks were shockingly eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs while the Bulls have been surprisingly competitive against the Celtics.

Matt Lindner came on Sports Feed Tuesday to discuss all of those teams with Josh Frydman. To watch his segments on Tuesday's show, click on the video above or below.