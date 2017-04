Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- A man's lifelong dream to become a firefighter finally came true.

On Bill Grun's 97th birthday, firefighters from Doylestown Fire Company arrived at his birthday party and took him for a ride in their fire truck.

As he grew older, Bill began to think that his dream would never come true.

"It was a milestone that in my 70's, I thought I would never reach," he said.

Bill added that the best part was blowing the horn.