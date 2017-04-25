× Man arrested in Illinois Prairie Path attack

WHEATON, Ill. — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with an attack on the Illinois Prairie Path Monday.

31-year-old Matthew Grover of Winfield has been charged with aggravated battery and unlawful restraint.

Police placed Grover under surveillance once they determined he was a possible suspect in the attack that happened to a woman on the trail between County Farm Road and Pleasant Hill Road.

In that attack the woman was able to break free and was not hurt.

Police say Grover was interviewed by detectives Tuesday and confessed to the attack. Police say Grover also confessed to a similar attack that happened in September of 2016. Charges for that incident are pending the results of DNA testing, police say.

“Additionally, detectives uncovered at least three other incidents where Grover either approached or followed other women. These incidents occurred in neighboring jurisdictions and are being investigated by the responsible agencies,” police said in a statement.

Grover is due back in court Wednesday.