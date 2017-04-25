× Josh Bellamy and Jordan Howard named the Bears’ Brian Piccolo Award winners for 2016

LAKE FOREST – This is a week that has a lot of importance for those in the front office at Halas Hall.

The NFL Draft is the biggest thing, of course, considering the impact it will have on a rebuilding Bears team. But there is also another reason this week carries perhaps the most weight as any in the offseason.

That’s the awarding of the Brian Piccolo Award – arguably the most important given by the organization – the Tuesday before the draft. Named for the late running back who died of cancer in 1970 and voted on by the players, the award is given to the veteran and the rookie who “best exemplifies the courage, loyalty, teamwork, dedication and sense of humor of the late Brian Piccolo.”

In 2016 that honor was bestowed upon receiver Josh Bellamy and rookie running back Jordan Howard, who were presented with the awards at a ceremony at Halas Hall on Tuesday.