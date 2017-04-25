Jimmy John’s bringing back Dollar Sub Day

In just a week, a Jimmy John’s sub can be yours for one whole dollar only.

The sandwich chain announced the news on social media today.

DOLLAR SUB DAY AT PARTICIPATING JIMMY JOHN’S LOCATIONS! MAY 2ND 4PM-8PM #REALNEWS — Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) April 25, 2017

Subs #1 – #6 for a buck, they say.

They say you can find out if your location is participating just by calling them and asking. They also say they will have a full list on their website by next week.

But you got to act fast. It’s only from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday May 2nd. And it’s one per person.

And if you need something to do until May 2nd, you may want to check out their Twitter account. They’re .gif game is on point.