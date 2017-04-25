× Jewel-Osco opening in Woodlawn, expected to bring 200 jobs

CHICAGO — Mayor Emanuel is visiting Woodlawn on Tuesday to announce the opening of Jewel-Osco’s newest full-service grocery store and drive-thru pharmacy.

The store will be located on the northwest corner of 61st St. and Cottage Grove Ave.

The new Jewel is expected to bring high quality fresh food options and approximately 200 jobs to the Woodlawn community.

The store is the latest in a wave of developments in the area, just minutes from the future home of the Obama Presidential Library.

It is also conveniently located near recreational and educational centers, the Woodlawn Resource Center and MetroSquash. Coffee shops, restaurants and five new apartment buildings as well as a new University of Chicago residence hall are close by.

On Monday, Mayor Emanuel announced other projects, including the upcoming modernization of the 63rd and Cottage CTA station.