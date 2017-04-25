× Indiana teacher fired before undergoing brain surgery

INDIANAPOLIS — A pre-K teacher in Indiana was fired after telling her employer she needed to undergo surgery for a brain tumor.

Amanda Anderson worked for the school for less than a year when she found out she needed surgery. When she notified her supervisor, the supervisor said that she’d have to consult with human resources because she wasn’t sure whether Anderson had been at the school long enough. Five minutes after that conversation, Anderson received a phone call telling her that her employment had been terminated.

The school says they are within the law because Anderson didn’t have leave coverage under the Family and Medical Leave act because she was employed at the school for a short period of time.

Basil Weinman, CEO of the Children Adult Resource Services said, “we work with you as much as we can on the amount of benefit time that we have, but we then say we cannot hold that position, you are welcome to reapply once whatever your life crisis is averted.”

Anderson says she just wanted to wake up from surgery knowing she had a job.