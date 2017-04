Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Former Bears lineman, 1985 Super Bowl champ and WBBM Radio analyst Tom Thayer, predicts what direction the Bears could go with the third overall pick on Thursday.

He also grades Ryan Pace's first two drafts and explains how they filled the void left by Alshon Jeffery.

The Bears are hosting a draft party at Soldier Field Thursday night.

For details on how you can attend, go to ChicagoBears.com/events.