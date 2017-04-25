Firefighter injured in Lincoln Park fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A fire broke out at an apartment building in Lincoln Park overnight, injuring a firefighter.

The fire started after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 400 block of west Saint James place and then spread to two neighboring buildings.

All the residents were able to evacuate the buildings.

The fire chief says the fire started on the roof, possibly from a gas grill. The owners of the unit said they had been grilling the night before and the grill may have reignited.

One firefighter was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and was treated for exhaustion, say fire officials. She is currently in good condition.

The fire has now been put out.