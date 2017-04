× Chicago passes 1,000 shootings for the year

CHICAGO — Chicago just passed 1,000 shooting victims for the year.

Three more people were shot and killed Monday; 12 others were injured, including a woman and a teenaged boy who were wounded at 79th and Exchange.

They were on the sidewalk when someone in a tan Chevy Lumina fired several shots at them.

The woman is in critical condition; the teenager is listed as fair.