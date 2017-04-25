× Chicago class action lawsuit against “Empire” moves forward

CHICAGO — A class action lawsuit against the Fox Network and TV series Empire will move forward in a Cook County courtroom.

Scenes for the show Empire were filmed at the Chicago Juvenile Detention Center in the summer of 2015.

According to DNAinfo, the lawsuit was filed on behalf of children and teens who were put on lockdown during filming.

Inmates were not allowed to leave their cells or small pods near their cells for days at a time, according to the lawsuit.

Fox has not commented on the case.