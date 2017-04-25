‘Bachelor’ star Chris Soules arrested after fleeing deadly crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA — Former ‘Bachelor’ star Chris Soules was arrested Monday after leaving the scene of a fatal car crash, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

Iowa State Patrol representatives reported that the Arlington native’s truck rear-ended a tractor at around 8 p.m. near Aurora.

The state patrol and KWWL also reported that the person driving the tractor died after both vehicles crashed into a ditch.

Soules took off, leaving his truck behind.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office arrested him soon after he fled.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Technical investigators arrived on scene Monday night to analyze evidence and will continue in the coming days.

KWWL is developing the story.