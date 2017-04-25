Around Town visits The Great and Terrible Wizard of Oz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – The House Theatre of Chicago announces the final production in their 15th season, The Great and Terrible Wizard of Oz, adapted from L. Frank Baum’s book by The House Theatre Company Member Phillip Klapperich and directed by The House Theatre Company Member Tommy Rapley, playing at the Chopin Upstairs Theatre, 1543 W. Division St., March 17 – May 7. Opening/press night is Monday, March 27 at 7 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. and Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. Preview tickets (March 17 – March 26, no performance March 25) are $15 and regular run tickets range from $30 – $45. The show is recommended for adults and kids aged 10 and up. Same-day tickets for students and industry professionals are $15 and available for all dates, seats permitting. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.thehousetheatre.com or call 773.769.3832.