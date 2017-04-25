× A beach ball proves problematic for a Cubs prospect

SOUTH BEND – He’s a guy that the Cubs hope will have an easy time throwing out runners in the infield during his time with the franchise.

But for one night, C.J. Wilson was bested by a beach ball.

The player for the South Bend Cubs – the Class A affiliate of the parent club – saw it come on the field during their game with Lansing at Four Winds Field on Monday. As a friendly gesture, Wilson picked up the beach ball and tried to throw it back to the fan who lost.

That proved to be a tricky proposition.

Throwing the ball into a steady wind, Wilson struggled to throw it up to the fans. He would try ten times in 50 seconds to throw the ball over the to no avail.

On the 11th try, he finally got it high enough for a fan on the fence to snag and end the funny ordeal for the outfielder.

All in all, it was part of a forgettable night for the Cubs who lost to Lansing 11-5. Wilson went 1-for-4 at the plate with a triple after going 1-for-11 on his beach ball throwing in the outfield.