White Sox rout Royals 12-1

Posted 10:28 PM, April 24, 2017, by , Updated at 10:30PM, April 24, 2017

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 24: Leury Garcia #28 of the Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson (R) celebrate after they scored against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning on April 24, 2017 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

CHICAGO  — Matt Davidson had two hits and three RBIs in an eight-run sixth, Chicago’s highest-scoring inning in five years, and the White Sox routed the struggling Kansas City Royals 12-1 on Monday night.

Miguel Gonzalez (3-0) lowered his ERA to 2.00, allowing an unearned run and two hits in eight innings.

Davidson set a career-high with three hits and tied his best with four RBIs. Melky Cabrera, Todd Frazier and Tyler Saladino drove in two runs each for the White Sox, who out-hit the Royals 15-2.

Chicago put together its high-scoring inning since a nine-run fifth against Texas on July 3, 2012. The Royals have lost five straight and scored a major league-low 47 runs.

Jason Vargas (3-1) gave up four runs — three earned — and seven hits in five innings. His ERA rose from a big league-best 0.44 to 1.40.